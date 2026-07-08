Yokogawa Corporation of America has been selected as Main Automation Contractor (MAC) for the Commonwealth LNG project in Louisiana, US, strengthening its role in one of the country’s major LNG developments.

The contract was awarded by Technip Energies, the engineering, procurement and construction (EPC) contractor for the project.

Yokogawa will provide engineering and design services, an integrated control and safety system, system integration, and project execution support.

The scope includes connecting third-party subsystems and deploying advanced automation solutions to enhance safety, efficiency and operational reliability.

Located near Cameron, Louisiana, the facility is planned to produce approximately 9.5 million tonnes per annum of LNG through six liquefaction trains.

Valued at $13 billion, the project has secured long-term offtake agreements and is expected to support global energy demand.

Phase 1 operations are targeted to begin in 2030.

Kevin McMillen, President and CEO of Yokogawa Corporation of America, stated, “We are honored to be selected as the main automation contractor for this landmark LNG project. Yokogawa brings deep expertise in delivering advanced automation solutions for large-scale, complex energy facilities. We are proud to collaborate with Technip Energies and our project partners during the execution phase, while building a long-term relationship with Commonwealth LNG to support safe, efficient, and reliable operations across the full lifecycle of the asset.”

Copyright 2026 Al Hilal Publishing and Marketing Group Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).

