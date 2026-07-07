The Qatari ​LNG tanker ⁠Al Rekayyat is ‌at risk of exploding ​due to a fire in ​its engine ​room, a source briefed on the incident ⁠told Reuters on Tuesday.

The Al Rekayyat and a Saudi-flagged ​crude ‌oil tanker ⁠were damaged ⁠near the Strait of Hormuz ​after ‌Iran's Revolutionary Guards ⁠fired missiles at ships in the waterway overnight, sources said.

The Al Rekayyat was loaded with liquefied natural gas and sent ‌out distress signals seeking assistance ⁠after it was ​hit on its port side, one ​source said.

(Reporting ‌by Andrew ⁠Mills, Editing ​by Louise Heavens)