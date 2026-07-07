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The Qatari LNG tanker Al Rekayyat is at risk of exploding due to a fire in its engine room, a source briefed on the incident told Reuters on Tuesday.
The Al Rekayyat and a Saudi-flagged crude oil tanker were damaged near the Strait of Hormuz after Iran's Revolutionary Guards fired missiles at ships in the waterway overnight, sources said.
The Al Rekayyat was loaded with liquefied natural gas and sent out distress signals seeking assistance after it was hit on its port side, one source said.
(Reporting by Andrew Mills, Editing by Louise Heavens)