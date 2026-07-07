The Government of Fujairah, UAE has signed an agreement with Etihad Refinery, a subsidiary of Etihad Energy Holding, to purchase the refinery’s gasoline production, supporting the development of the Emirate’s downstream energy sector.

The agreement establishes a long-term commercial framework aimed at strengthening the sustainability of the Etihad Refinery project, enhancing petroleum supply chains and supporting the UAE’s strategy to expand value-added refining industries.

The partnership reflects Fujairah’s efforts to advance strategic energy projects and reinforce its position as a regional hub for petroleum industries and logistics services.

The first phase of the Etihad Refinery project is expected to have a design capacity of around 15,000 barrels per day.

The facility will primarily process naphtha to produce Euro 5-compliant gasoline, along with other refined petroleum products for local and regional markets.

Mohammed Al Dhanhani, Director of the Emiri Diwan in Fujairah, said: "This agreement reflects the Government of Fujairah's vision to strengthen energy security, reinforce the Emirate's position as a global energy hub, support sustainable economic development, and enhance partnerships with various sectors to further develop the energy infrastructure."

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