UAE export credit agency Etihad Credit Insurance (ECI) will step up efforts to help local companies, particularly small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs), expand into international markets by leveraging the country's growing network of Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreements (CEPAs), following the first meeting of its newly constituted board.

The board, chaired by Dr Thani bin Ahmed Al Zeyoudi, UAE Minister of Foreign Trade, approved a strategy focused on enabling UAE businesses to maximise opportunities created by the CEPA programme, accelerate non-oil exports and strengthen the country's position as a global trade and investment hub.

As part of the strategy, ECI will work more closely with governments in CEPA partner countries to boost UAE exports, expand market access and deepen trade and investment flows. It also plans to strengthen collaboration with banks, financial institutions and export credit agencies to provide exporters with a broader range of financing, export credit insurance and risk management solutions.

The board also approved initiatives to improve the readiness of UAE companies—particularly SMEs and entrepreneurs—to enter new international markets, while making it easier for them to secure financing and mitigate commercial and political risks associated with cross-border trade.

"The first meeting of the Board of Directors in its new formation marks a new chapter in the company's journey," Al Zeyoudi said.

"It reaffirms the Board's commitment to strengthening ECI's role in advancing the UAE's foreign-trade agenda, supporting economic diversification, and driving the growth of non-oil exports."

He said the agency would help local businesses pursue expansion opportunities in global markets by taking advantage of the enabling ecosystem created through the UAE's CEPA agreements with key trading partners.

Al Zeyoudi added that ECI would expand programmes to enhance the readiness of companies engaged in exports, re-exports and non-oil trade to scale internationally from the UAE, in line with the country's "We the UAE 2031" vision.

The board also reviewed ECI's longer-term product development roadmap, which includes expanding its portfolio of export credit insurance, trade finance and risk management products to reflect changing global trade dynamics.

ECI Chief Executive Officer Raja Al Mazrouei said the company would translate the board's strategy into practical initiatives that deliver tangible benefits to UAE exporters and investors.

"We continue to develop innovative solutions in export credit insurance, trade financing, and risk management in line with the evolving dynamics of global trade," she said.

She added that ECI would deepen partnerships with domestic banks, financial institutions and international export credit agencies to widen access to integrated financing and insurance solutions, while investing in digital transformation and increasing awareness of its services among exporters and SMEs.

The board also explored new regional and international partnerships to strengthen ECI's support ecosystem and discussed additional measures to encourage more UAE companies to expand overseas while improving their access to trade finance and risk protection.

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