Dubai: BHM Capital Financial Services became the first financial institution from the UAE to join the Federation of Euro-Asian Stock Exchanges (FEAS) as a supporting partner member, according to a press release.

The membership reinforces BHM Capital’s commitment to enhancing regional market connectivity and promoting cross-border collaboration across Euro-Asian capital markets.

Meanwhile, the DFM-listed company aims to support market development and foster institutional collaboration both regionally and internationally.

The move aligns with the company’s regional integration strategy and enhances market connectivity initiatives led by the Abu Dhabi Securities Exchange (ADX) Group, including its Tabadul Hub engagement.

Radu Hanga, Chairman of FEAS, commented: “The addition of BHM Capital to the FEAS community reinforces our commitment to bringing together the most dynamic players in the global financial landscape.”

“Their role as a pioneer in the UAE markets aligns perfectly with our vision of 'FEASible Diversity,” Hanga added.

FEAS brings together stock exchanges, post-trade institutions, and capital market stakeholders from Europe and Asia to foster cooperation, dialogue, and the exchange of best practices.

For his part, Abdulla Salem Alnuaimi, the CEO of the ADX Group and Vice Chairman of FEAS, added: “This milestone underscores the UAE’s role in the regional and global financial landscape, while BHM Capital’s partnerships enhance market access and create new opportunities for investors.”

This membership comes within BHM Capital’s initiatives to anchor the UAE’s position as a regional financial hub while creating broader opportunities for investors, institutions, and market participants.

In September 2025, BHM Capital doubled its capital to AED 400 million from AED 200 million.

All Rights Reserved - Mubasher Info © 2005 - 2026 Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).