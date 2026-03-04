KUWAIT CITY - The Ministry of Interior has announced a complete ban on aerial photography and the operation of drones across the country, citing the current circumstances facing Kuwait and the wider region.

In a statement, the ministry said the decision comes as part of efforts to support security operations and ensure that field activities are not disrupted during this sensitive period. The ban will remain in effect until further notice.

The ministry stressed that all forms of aerial photography are strictly prohibited nationwide, warning that such activities could have direct negative repercussions on security procedures, interfere with field operations, and affect the readiness of competent authorities in carrying out their duties.

The decision takes immediate effect. The ministry underscored that legal action will be taken without leniency against anyone found violating the directive, in accordance with the laws and regulations in force in the State of Kuwait.

