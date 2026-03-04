RIYADH: Jasem Al Budaiwi, Secretary General of the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC), today expressed the Council’s strong condemnation and denunciation of the criminal Iranian attack that targeted the Port of Fujairah in the United Arab Emirates.

The Kuwait News Agency (KUNA) quoted Al Budaiwi as affirming in a statement that this act of aggression constitutes a blatant violation of the sovereignty of a GCC member state and a serious escalation that threatens the security and stability of the region.

He stressed that targeting vital facilities and infrastructure is unacceptable and condemnable by all standards, reflecting an escalatory approach that disregards the rules of international law and the principles of good neighborliness.

He added that such actions aim to destabilize the security of GCC states, undermine the stability of global energy markets, and pose a direct threat to regional and international supply security, as well as to maritime navigation and international trade.

Al Budaiwi called on the international community to assume its responsibilities in putting an end to these repeated Iranian attacks and to immediately halt irresponsible actions that undermine regional and international peace and security.

He reaffirmed the GCC’s full and steadfast solidarity with the United Arab Emirates, standing united with it in all measures it takes to protect its security, safeguard its sovereignty, and ensure the safety of its vital facilities.