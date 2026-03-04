AMMAN — Operations at the Aqaba Port are running smoothly and without disruption, Aqaba Company for Ports Operation and Management Director-General Mahmoud Khleifat said on Tuesday, reassuring traders and shipping lines amid regional and international developments.

Khleifat noted that six vessels are currently docked at the port, carrying a range of key commodities, including barley, coal and iron, underscoring the steady flow of maritime traffic, according to the Jordan News Agency, Petra.

He stressed that Aqaba Port remains a safe and reliable trade hub, known locally and internationally for its strategic location and stable security environment, noting that additional vessels, carrying vehicles and livestock, are scheduled to arrive in the coming days.

Highlighting that recent international events have not affected shipping movements to the port, he said that the port has a comprehensive emergency and contingency plan in place to ensure the secure and uninterrupted entry of supply chains into Jordan.

