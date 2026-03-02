AMMAN — Airport International Group (AIG), the Jordanian operator of Queen Alia International Airport (QAIA),has announced a major milestone in its sustainability and operational excellence journey, achieving the ISO 50001:2018 Energy Management System certification, alongside successfully renewing four internationally recognized ISO standards across its Integrated Management System at QAIA.

With this achievement, QAIA becomes the first airport in the Middle East to obtain ISO 50001 certification, reinforcing its leadership in energy management and setting a new regional benchmark for sustainable operations.

The certification and renewals were completed in Jordan in collaboration with Bureau Veritas in Jordan, underscoring AIG’s ongoing commitment to international best practices, continuous improvement, and operational excellence, according to AIG statement.

The ISO 50001 certification recognises AIG’s systematic and data-driven approach to energy management, enabling the effective monitoring, control, and reduction of energy consumption across operations.

Integrated within the airport’s broader management framework, the standard further strengthens operational efficiency while supporting long-term environmental and financial sustainability.

The renewed ISO certifications also reaffirm the airport’s adherence to globally recognised standards in Quality Management (ISO 9001), Environmental Management (ISO 14001), Occupational Health and Safety Management (ISO 45001), and Complaints Handling (ISO 10002).

Commenting on the achievement, Chief Executive Officer of Airport International Group, Nicolas Deviller, said, “This milestone reflects our unwavering commitment to operational excellence, sustainability, and responsible growth.

Achieving ISO 50001, alongside the renewal of our integrated ISO standards, demonstrates how a robust management framework can drive efficiency, resilience, and long-term value for our stakeholders.

We are proud to lead the region in energy management and to continue setting higher benchmarks for the aviation sector.”

The addition of ISO 50001 builds on QAIA’s established sustainability track record, complementing initiatives such as the on-site solar farm and the electrification of airport vehicles.

It also reinforces the airport’s leadership in carbon management, reflected in the renewal of its Level 4+ certification under the Airport Carbon Accreditation Program by ACI Asia-Pacific and Middle East, valid through 2028.

Together, these achievements strengthen stakeholder confidence, enhance operational resilience, and reaffirm AIG’s role as a regional leader in sustainable aviation infrastructure, according to the statement.

© Copyright The Jordan Times. All rights reserved. Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).

