RIYADH — King Khalid International Airport (KKIA) has announced a large-scale terminal transition set to take place from February 16 to 25, introducing expanded guidance services and complimentary transport options to ensure a smooth passenger experience.

The airport detailed the plan in a video published on its official X account, outlining operational measures designed to manage passenger movement efficiently during the transition period.

More than 250 transfer guides will be deployed at key movement points across the airport as part of a fully integrated guidance team.

In addition, over 400 staff members from the airport’s “Ask Me” team will be stationed at terminal gates, metro stations, and parking areas to assist travelers and direct them to the correct terminals.

To ease movement between terminals, KKIA will provide several complimentary services, including free taxis for inter-terminal transport, free metro service between terminals, one hour of free parking, and a shuttle service operating every four minutes.

Airport officials advised passengers to contact their airlines before arriving to confirm their assigned terminals.

Travelers may also use KKIA’s interactive WhatsApp service, which provides flight details up to 48 hours in advance and delivers real-time updates.

The terminal transition marks one of the airport’s largest operational adjustments, with enhanced on-site support and smart service tools aimed at minimizing disruption and maintaining passenger convenience throughout the process.

