OPEC ⁠said on Wednesday that Saudi Arabia ‌sharply increased oil production in February ahead ​of U.S. and Israeli strikes on Iran ​and kept ​its forecasts for relatively strong global oil demand growth this year.

Saudi ⁠Arabia increased its oil output and exports as part of a contingency plan in case any ​U.S. ‌strike on Iran ⁠disrupts supplies ⁠from the Middle East, sources familiar with ​the plan had said ‌in February.

The attack came ⁠on February 28 and the resulting conflict has disrupted oil exports, forced production stoppages and sent prices soaring.

OPEC, in a monthly report on its website, said that Saudi Arabia told OPEC its oil ‌supply to the market in February ⁠was 10.111 million barrels per ​day while production was 10.882 million bpd.

Saudi Arabia reported its ​production at ‌10.10 million bpd for January.

(Reporting ⁠by Alex ​Lawler. Editing by Louise Heavens)