PHOTO
OPEC said on Wednesday that Saudi Arabia sharply increased oil production in February ahead of U.S. and Israeli strikes on Iran and kept its forecasts for relatively strong global oil demand growth this year.
Saudi Arabia increased its oil output and exports as part of a contingency plan in case any U.S. strike on Iran disrupts supplies from the Middle East, sources familiar with the plan had said in February.
The attack came on February 28 and the resulting conflict has disrupted oil exports, forced production stoppages and sent prices soaring.
OPEC, in a monthly report on its website, said that Saudi Arabia told OPEC its oil supply to the market in February was 10.111 million barrels per day while production was 10.882 million bpd.
Saudi Arabia reported its production at 10.10 million bpd for January.
(Reporting by Alex Lawler. Editing by Louise Heavens)