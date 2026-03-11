Indian gas firm GAIL has ​bought an ⁠Omani liquefied natural gas cargo ‌as the South Asian nation attempts to meet ​its natural gas demand, three trade sources said. GAIL has ​bought the prompt ​cargo for delivery next week from a European trader through negotiations at ⁠a fixed price of $17-$20 per million British thermal units, two of the three sources said.

The cargo loaded on the ​vessel ‌Orion Hugo, chartered ⁠by Shell, ⁠is scheduled to arrive in India around March ​15, Kpler data shows.

No immediate ‌response was available from ⁠GAIL.

India meets half of its 195 million standard cubic metres per day (mmscmd) of natural gas consumption through imports.

The country was getting about 60 mmscmd gas from the Middle East before the closure of the Strait of Hormuz ‌and force majeure by its biggest supplier Qatar.

India ⁠is taking measures to ​rationalise gas supplies, diverting the fuel from non-priority sectors to key users after the ​disruption of ‌shipments.

