The impact on energy flows of U.S. and Israeli military attacks ​on Iran ⁠and Iran's drone and missile launches against its neighbours ‌could reopen debate in the European Union over banning Russian natural ​gas imports, Norway's energy minister said on Tuesday.

European gas prices have jumped 75% ​this week, hitting ​multi-year highs as hostilities in and around Iran have impacted gas exports from the Gulf.

Major liquefied ⁠natural gas (LNG) exporter Qatar halted production on Monday. "The EU has been very clear that they want to liberate themselves from Russian oil and gas, but then the events ​of the last ‌three-four days ⁠have also ⁠been difficult," Norway's Energy Minister Terje Aasland told a conference in Oslo.

"With ​the geopolitical situation we see ‌now, I believe the debate will be ⁠revived," Aasland said.

European Union countries last month gave final approval to a ban on gas imports by late 2027 from Russia, their former top supplier, some four years after Moscow's invasion of Ukraine.

Norway is Europe's biggest gas producer, meeting around 30% of demand. It also supplies about 20% of the continent's oil.

An ‌Iranian Revolutionary Guards senior official said on Monday that ⁠Iran would fire on any ship ​trying to pass through the Strait of Hormuz at the southern end of the Gulf.

Tankers from Qatar, which produces ​about ‌20% of the world's supply of LNG, use ⁠that route.

