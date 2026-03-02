Arab Finance: Israel has halted liquefied natural gas (LNG) exports to Egypt after a joint US-Israel strike on Iran.

The Leviathan gas field offshore Israel, operated by Chevron, has been shut down, three sources told Reuters.

Similarly, Energean’s production vessel that serves several Israeli fields has also been shut down.

The Israeli Energy Ministry said the decision was based on “the current situation and in accordance with security assessments."

Egypt typically receives about 1 billion cubic feet of natural gas per day via a pipeline from Energean Israel under a 15-year agreement.

In August 2025, Israel's Leviathan natural gas field penned a deal estimated at a value of $35 billion to supply gas to Egypt.