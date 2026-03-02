Arab Finance: Egypt’s Ministry of Petroleum and Mineral Resources has implemented a series of proactive measures to secure energy supplies for the local market, with geopolitical tensions escalating in the region.

This step follows the recent military strikes in the Gulf region and their repercussions, including disruptions to natural gas flow from the Eastern Mediterranean via pipelines.

However, the ministry reassured citizens that there is a diversity of gas supply sources and available alternative capacities.

Thanks to the government’s proactive measures throughout 2025, the ministry has secured additional capacities and quantities of liquefied natural gas (LNG) for extended periods to meet the needs of the electricity sector, industry, and the public.

This has been achieved by diversifying supply sources besides domestic production, contracting for LNG shipments from various places, and inking long-term agreements and supply agreements with international companies.

Moreover, the government established a comprehensive infrastructure to receive LNG imports and acquire and operate regasification vessels.

Regarding petroleum products, the ministry has worked to increase available quantities and build secure strategic reserves of gasoline, diesel, butane, and other products through several measures, including: