Arab Finance: Maersk will temporarily reroute some of its vessels away from the Suez Canal, citing “unforeseen constraints” in the Red Sea region, according to a statement.

“After conversations with our security partners, it is clear that these constraints are making it challenging to avoid delays in regard to passage through the area,” the company said.

Hence, the Danish container shipping giant decided to reroute some of the upcoming sailings on the ME11 and MECL services from Trans Suez to the Cape of Good Hope.

Last January, Maersk returned to the trans-Suez route for the MECL service.

Following US-Israel strikes on Iran, the latter responded with a new wave of missile and drone attacks targeting US military bases and major civilian hubs across the Gulf region.

As a result, EgyptAir halted flights to Kuwait, Dubai, Doha, Bahrain, Abu Dhabi, Sharjah, Qassim, Dammam, Erbil, Baghdad, Amman, Beirut, and Muscat.