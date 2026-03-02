DUBAI: ⁠Dubai's ‌DP ​World ​said on Monday operations ​at ⁠UAE's ​Jebel ‌Ali port ⁠have ⁠resumed, according ​to ‌a ⁠notice seen by ‌Reuters. (Reporting by Sarah ⁠El ​Safty; ​Editing ‌by ⁠Sonali ​Paul)

 