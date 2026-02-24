Ras Al Khaimah Economic Zone (RAKEZ) marked the groundbreaking of a new 5,839 m² warehousing facility by Indu, a multi-industry-focused logistics and warehouse solutions provider, at Al Hamra Industrial Zone.

The new development will deliver advanced warehousing solutions with a projected capacity of 12,000 m². Designed to serve fast-moving consumer goods (FMCG), hotel supplies, and food supplies, the facility will primarily support the F&B sector across the Northern Emirates by providing specialised storage solutions.

Scheduled for completion in the fourth quarter of 2026, the project forms a key part of Indu’s broader expansion strategy to evolve into a multi-industry-focused logistics provider, capitalising on Ras Al Khaimah’s accelerating economic growth and rising demand across key sectors.

Commenting on the milestone, Kush Kishore Lakhani, Managing Director at Indu, said, “Indu has always followed the ‘Build It and They Will Come’ approach. This strategic investment reflects the notable rise in activity across Ras Al Khaimah and the growing demand for advanced logistics solutions, particularly in the FMCG and F&B sectors. By establishing this facility, we are strengthening our footprint in the Northern Emirates and positioning ourselves to support the region’s continued economic and tourism-driven growth. The proactive support we received from RAKEZ, from application to construction permits, has been instrumental in helping us stay on track and execute this investment with confidence.”

Ramy Jallad, Group CEO of RAKEZ, added, “Indu’s investment reinforces Ras Al Khaimah’s position as a growing logistics and distribution hub serving key sectors across the Northern Emirates. As demand rises across FMCG, hospitality, and food supply chains, scalable warehousing infrastructure becomes increasingly vital. At RAKEZ, we remain committed to providing investors with the industrial land, streamlined processes, and end-to-end support needed to accelerate their growth and deliver long-term value to the wider business ecosystem.”

The facility’s development comes amid sustained expansion in Ras Al Khaimah’s tourism and hospitality sectors, further strengthening the emirate’s supply chain capabilities and enhancing its industrial ecosystem.

The ceremony was attended by senior RAKEZ representatives, including Ian Hunt, Chief Experience Officer; Alia Rabbani, Key Accounts Director; and Mohamed Ismayil, Senior Manager – Key Accounts.