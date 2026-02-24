The Commercial Bank of Qatar, rated A2 by Moody’s (stable), A- by S&P (stable) and A by Fitch (stable), has mandated a dollar-denominated benchmark perpetual non-call fixed rate resettable 5.5-year AT1 Capital Securities issuance.

BofA Securities, DBS Bank Ltd, HSBC, Mashreq, Santander and SMBC have been appointed as joint lead managers and joint bookrunners to arrange a series of fixed income investor calls.

The Regulation S Category 2 issuance will list on Euronext Dublin.

FCA/ICMA stabilisation applies.

(Writing by Bindu Rai, editing by Daniel Luiz)

