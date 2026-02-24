Etihad Airways achieved its strongest financial and operational performance in 2025, posting a record profit of AED 2.6 billion ($698 million) and marking its fourth consecutive year of profitability.

Passenger traffic grew significantly, with point-to-point travelers rising by 900,000 to 5.5 million, up from 4.6 million in 2024.

The airline’s stopover programme also doubled its reach, welcoming 170,000 visitors, up from 80,000 the previous year.

This expansion contributed to roughly 50% of UAE passenger growth, highlighting Etihad’s central role in supporting Abu Dhabi’s tourism, trade, and broader economic development.

2025 marked the largest expansion year in Etihad’s history.

The airline added 29 aircraft, growing its fleet to 127 and enabling higher frequency, increased capacity, and broader global reach.

Its network expanded from 94 to 110 destinations, while annual landings rose from 90,000 to over 105,000.

New international routes were launched from markets including Atlanta, Prague, Warsaw, Addis Ababa, Phnom Penh, Hanoi, and Hong Kong, enhancing connectivity to Abu Dhabi across Europe, Asia, Africa, and North America.

Etihad prioritised customer experience alongside expansion. Investments in First and Business cabins included fully lie-flat seating on the A321LR, upgraded onboard dining and amenity kits, and refreshed lounges and ground services.

Personalised concierge services, private chauffeur transfers, and dedicated check-in reinforced a seamless door-to-door journey.

A February brand refresh, along with a new website and mobile app, improved digital self-service and the end-to-end travel experience.

As a result, the airline’s Net Promoter Score increased by 10%, reflecting higher guest satisfaction across cabins and touchpoints.

The airline’s excellence was recognised through more than 25 international awards, including World’s Leading Airline Customer Experience and Economy Class at the World Travel Awards, Five-Star Global Airline status from APEX, and the Seven-Star Plus Safety Rating from Airline Ratings.

In January 2026, Etihad was also ranked the world’s safest full-service airline.

Etihad’s workforce grew to support expansion, welcoming over 3,200 new employees and promoting around 2,200.

Frontline hiring included 1,600 cabin crew and nearly 400 pilots, while internal talent development delivered 1,500 cabin crew and 150 pilot promotions.

The airline employed staff from 152 nationalities and maintained a strong focus on developing UAE National talent through cadet pilot intakes and leadership programmes.

Looking ahead, Etihad strengthened its long-term growth strategy through major aircraft orders announced in May and November 2025, ensuring flexibility for future network expansion and product development while sustaining its operational excellence and customer-focused approach.

Copyright 2026 Al Hilal Publishing and Marketing Group Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).

