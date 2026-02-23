Arab Finance: Emaar Misr for Development's consolidated net profits attributable to the parent company plunged by 46% year on year (YoY) to EGP 5.544 billion in 2025 from EGP 15.404 billion, according to the financial results.

Revenues jumped to EGP 19.808 billion last year from EGP 19.003 billion in 2024, whereas the basic and diluted earnings per share (EPS) declined to EGP 0.91 from EGP 3.31.

As for the standalone business, the company logged a net profit of EGP 5.841 billion at the end of December 2025, compared to EGP 12.374 billion.

Standalone EPS hit EGP 0.97 during the January-December 2025 period, versus EGP 2.64 a year earlier.

In the first nine months of 2025, Emaar Misr posted 58.5% YoY lower consolidated net profits after tax at EGP 4.292 billion, compared to EGP 10.344 billion.