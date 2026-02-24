The board of Naeem Real Estate Holding Group approved an initial proposal to distribute 0.0799999699-to-1 bonus shares for 2025, according to a statement.

The board members agreed to increase the company's issued and paid-up capital to EGP 689.823 million from EGP 638.725 million.

The capital hike amounts to EGP 51.098 million and is distributed over 12.219 million shares at a nominal value of EGP 5 per share.

The EGX-listed group achieved consolidated net profits attributable to shareholders of EGP 92.106 million in 2025, down by 31.28% from EGP 134.047 million in 2024.

© 2026 All Rights Reserved Arab Finance For Information Technology Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).