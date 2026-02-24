Arab Finance: Bonyan for Development and Trade delivered strong results in 2025, backed by a 20.2% year-on-year (YoY) growth in rental revenues, which hit EGP 752 million, according to a press release.

The higher rent revenues were due to the rerating of expired EGP contracts and the commencement of full rent from Park Street West Unit.

Rent revenues excluding EAS 49 Straight Line adjustment grew by 42.3% to EGP 735 million in 2025, while the recurring EBITDA jumped by 14% to reach EGP 459 million.

Net profits stood at EGP 2.001 billion in 2025, reflecting a healthy margin of 65% as compared to the prior year.

The impact of the halt in sales and moderating inflation was offset by strong growth in rental revenues and lower interest expense, supported by the easing rate environment.

The CEO commented: “2025 marked a strong operational year for Bonyan, supported by sustained leasing momentum and continued progression across its portfolio of premium Grade-A commercial assets.”

“The company closed the year with occupancy levels reaching 97%, reflecting the quality of its properties and the continued demand for prime, well-managed office spaces across Greater Cairo.”

“During the year, Bonyan was handed over Golden Gate Building A5 and secured a long-term lease agreement for the entire asset to Nestlé Business Services in Feb-26, which will generate EGP 834 mn over the first rental term of 6 years. The company also completed the full leasing of Building 106B to Kortech, a Hassan Allam subsidiary, in Feb-26,” the statement added.

The official concluded: “Looking ahead, Bonyan expects 2026 to deliver double-digit rental revenue growth, supported by the nuanced contributions from Nestlé at Golden Gate-Building A5, Kortech at Building 106B, and full-year rental revenue from Park Street West Unit.

At the end of 2025, Bonyan signed lease agreements with seven key tenants in East Cairo, including renewals and space expansions from existing tenants, collectively accounting for 20% of base rental revenues. It also welcomed 14 new tenants in the Walk of Cairo.