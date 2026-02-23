Bahrain - National Bank of Kuwait-Bahrain (NBK-Bahrain) reported net profits of BD122.67 million ($325.38m) in 2025, compared with BD139.81m ($370.85m) in 2024.

The bank reported a profit before tax of BD144.10m ($382.23m) in 2025, compared with BD139.81m ($370.85m) recorded in 2024.

As of the end of 2025, NBK-Bahrain’s total assets increased by nine per cent to BD8.43 billion compared with BD7.75bn in 2024. Total shareholders’ equity increased by 11pc y-o-y to BD1.49bn, whereas customers deposits stood at BD3.87bn by end of December 2025 with a growth of 18pc compared with December 2024.

Commenting on NBK-Bahrain’s year-end financial results, NBK Group vice-chairman and chief executive officer Isam Al Sager said, “NBK Bahrain realised good profits in FY 2025, despite heightened geopolitical tension regionally and globally. This underscores our resilient business model and robust financial standing.”

He added, “Our profits last year were driven by the expansion of the bank’s operational activity. Moving forward, we aim to bolster this momentum by broadening our presence and operations in the Bahraini market, capitalising on the promising growth opportunities and favourable outlook that this market offers.”

Mr Al Sager underscored that NBK-Bahrain continues to strengthen its position in the Bahraini market, one of the group’s most strategically significant growth platforms, underpinned by compelling expansion prospects and a resilient, forward-looking economic outlook.

He further stressed that NBK Group will continue to enhance its competitive edge and capture opportunities across its international markets to reaffirm its regional leadership, while advancing its customer-centric strategy to drive sustainable future growth.

Meanwhile, NBK-Bahrain chief executive officer Ali Fardan said: “NBK-Bahrain’s results for 2025 prove our focus on strategic goals, sustained business growth and leading position in the Bahraini market, despite the challenges faced during the year.”

Mr Fardan pointed out that the bank is moving steadily in strengthening its position in Bahrain by providing high-quality banking and financial services to its retail and corporate customers, noting that the bank has great potential to achieve further growth in the Bahraini market in the future.

“Over the course of this year, NBK-Bahrain has been successful in providing various high-quality banking products and services that effectively helped meet customers’ needs and enrich their banking experience,” he highlighted.

Furthermore, Mr Fardan added that NBK-Bahrain boasts a highly skilled and experienced professional team that plays a key role in driving its operations and maintaining the highest standards of service for all customer segments. At the same time, this expertise positions the bank for continued growth in the years ahead.

He further emphasised that throughout 2025, NBK-Bahrain actively championed a wide range of community initiatives and outreach programmes, underscoring its steadfast commitment to purposeful engagement and the cultivation of enduring partnerships within the local community.

Mr Fardan praised the Central Bank of Bahrain’s efforts, in particular, and all government agencies, in general, for their continued support extended to the Bahraini banking sectors.

He also highlighted that the great support extended by NBK Group has contributed to strengthening the bank’s performance, through capitalising on NBK’s high credit ratings, broad relationship network, and leading reputation as one of the top banks in the Middle East, and one of the safest banks in the world.

