Egypt - Talaat Moustafa Group (TMG) Holding’s net profit surged 43% in 2025 to 18.2bn EGP, according to the company’s annual financial results.

The profit growth followed a 46% increase in total revenues, which reached approximately 62.5bn EGP. The performance was driven by a 50% jump in real estate revenues to 36.7bn EGP, alongside a 30% rise in hotel sector revenues to 14.89bn EGP.

Talaat Moustafa Group also reported a substantial increase in income from recurring and service activities, which grew 64% to 10.9bn EGP, compared to 6.66bn EGP in 2024.

Data from the TMG showed that unrecognised sales reached 444bn EGP by the end of 2025, representing a 50% increase over the value recorded at the end of December 2024. These sales are scheduled for delivery in the coming years and are expected to be reflected in future revenue and profit divs.

The board of directors of Talaat Moustafa Group, which met on Sunday, approved a cash dividend of 0.30 EGP per share. The dividend is to be paid in two equal instalments, with the first due by the end of May and the second by the end of July.

