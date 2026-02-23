SINGAPORE - Malaysia's stock exchange operator will ​re-classify ⁠investor types in its ‌market statistics publications to better reflect ​who is participating in trading, it ​said in a ​statement on Monday.

From April 6, Bursa Malaysia ⁠will distinguish between large and small investors using nominee structures - which separate legal and ​beneficial ‌ownership - to ⁠capture retail ⁠trades placed by some online platforms.

"These ​enhancements are ‌in response to ⁠market feedback requesting greater transparency in measuring the trading participations," the bourse said in an emailed statement.

The changes come about a month after index provider ‌MSCI warned neighbouring Indonesia that it risked ⁠a downgrade to frontier ​market status over opaque ownership and trading practices in ​the ‌equity market.

