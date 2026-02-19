Bahrain - Silah Gulf, a Bahrain-based customer experience solutions provider, has appointed a new seven-member board of directors to oversee its strategic expansion following its recent listing on the Bahrain Bourse.

The board composition includes four members appointed by majority shareholder Marsat: Mohammed AlQaed, Nada Al Gassab, Marwa Al Sabbagh, and Ghassan Abdulaal. They are joined by elected members Khaled Alhammadi, Mohamed Alsada, and Khaled Mattar.

The appointments are intended to strengthen the company’s governance framework and accelerate growth across the GCC region. The new directors bring expertise from the technology, finance, and strategic development sectors.

Silah Gulf said the board would focus on driving innovation and reinforcing its market position after transitioning to a publicly listed entity.

