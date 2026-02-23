BANGALORE - Major Gulf stock markets rose in early trade on Monday, tracking global peers after ​the U.S. Supreme Court ⁠struck down import levies imposed by President Donald Trump.

The U.S. ‌Supreme Court ruled on Friday to overturn the tariffs, which Trump had implemented under ​a law intended for national emergencies, a decision seen as impactful for global trade ​dynamics. On ​Saturday, Trump responded by announcing a temporary tariff hike on U.S. imports globally, raising rates from 10% to 15%.

Investor sentiment was ⁠also supported by preparations for a third round of nuclear talks between the United States and Iran, easing concerns about a potential escalation in regional tensions.

Saudi Arabia's benchmark index edged up 0.2%, recovering slightly from a ​near 2% ‌drop in the ⁠previous session. Al ⁠Rajhi Bank, the world's largest Islamic lender, gained over 1%, reversing some losses ​after a sharp 2.9% decline on Thursday, its worst ‌in nearly five months.

Meanwhile, energy giant ⁠Saudi Aramco slipped 0.1%. Trade sources reported that the company sold several shipments of ultra-light crude oil from its $100 billion Jafurah gas plant to U.S. firms and an Indian refiner, ahead of its first export later this month.

Dubai's main share index climbed 1.3% in a broad-based rally, led by a 2.1% gain in blue-chip developer Emaar Properties and a 1.8% leap in Emirates NBD Bank .

Emirates Central Cooling Systems ‌Corporation climbed 2.3% after announcing a contract award for ⁠the design of its fifth district cooling plant ​in Dubai's Business Bay.

In Abu Dhabi, the index rose 0.5%, buoyed by a 1.2% increase in Abu Dhabi Commercial Bank.

Qatar's index also gained 0.5%, ​driven by ‌banking shares, including a nearly 1% uptick in Qatar ⁠National Bank , the region's ​largest lender.

(Reporting by Amna Mariyam; Editing by Janane Venkatraman)