Bahrain - Gulf Hotels Group (GHG) yesterday announced its financial results for the fourth quarter and full year ended December 31, 2025.

During the fourth quarter of 2025, the company achieved a net profit of BD3.33 million compared with BD2.98m in the fourth quarter of the previous year, an increase in profit of BD346,000 representing 11.6 per cent.

Earnings per share are 15 fils compared with 13 fils. Total comprehensive income was BD4.4m compared with BD2.2m last year, an increase of BD2.3m representing 104pc.

Revenue was BD10.6m compared with BD10.6m for the same period last year, with a decrease of BD43,000 representing 0.41pc.

During the full year ended December 31, 2025, the company achieved a net profit of BD9.8m compared with BD8.9m, an increase of BD924,000 representing 10.4pc.

The earnings per share are 43 fils compared with 39 fils. Total comprehensive income was BD10.5m compared with BD 6.8m in the previous year, an increase of BD3.7m representing 53.5pc.

Revenue was BD36.9m, compared with BD36.7m, an increase of BD220,000 representing 0.6pc.

The total equity (excluding minority interests) for the 12 months in 2025 was BD110.3m compared with BD105.5m for the financial year ended December 31, 2024, with an increase of BD4.7m representing 4.5pc.

The total assets for the YTD reached BD117m compared with BD112.9m in 2024, an increase of BD4.1m representing 3.6pc.

Gulf Hotels Group chairman Fawzi Kanoo said: “The Group delivered a robust financial performance in 2025. Despite a hospitality market characterised by modest growth and increasing supply, the Group achieved a net profit of BD9.8m, reflecting year-on-year growth of 10.4pc, while total comprehensive income reached BD10.5m, an increase of 53.5pc compared to the previous year. Achieving double-digit growth in profitability reflects disciplined operational execution, prudent cost management, and a sustained focus on efficiency and margin enhancement.”

“In line with this performance, the board is pleased to recommend the declaration of a cash dividend of BD5,643,512 equivalent to 25 fils per share, representing 25pc of the share nominal value, for the financial year 2025. This proposed distribution reflects the Group’s continued commitment to delivering attractive and sustainable returns to shareholders.

“With earnings per share reaching 43 fils, the recommendation underscores the strength of the company’s financial position and its focus on long-term value creation. The proposed dividend remains subject to approval by shareholders at the upcoming Annual General Meeting scheduled for March 18, 2026,” he said.

“During the year, we progressed key strategic priorities aligned with our long-term growth agenda, including the continued execution of our long-term strategy, enhancement of operational capabilities across the portfolio, and the formation of strategic partnerships that reinforce the Group’s regional positioning,” Mr Kanoo added.

Group chief executive officer Ahmed Janahi remarked: “We are pleased to report another year of exceptional performance in 2025, with net profit reaching BD 9.8m, reflecting a strong 10.4pc increase compared to 2024. This performance also reflects a step-up in earnings quality relative to pre-Covid benchmarks, supported by disciplined execution and enhanced operating leverage across the portfolio. Since 2023, net profit has increased from BD6.8m to BD9.8m, representing remarkable growth of 44pc over the two-year period, underscoring the strength and sustainability of the Group’s growth trajectory.”

“During the year, we progressed the development and execution of our 2026-2030 Strategy Roadmap, accelerating our transition towards a more agile, regional and diversified hospitality platform. A central pillar of this strategy is the shift towards an asset-light model supported by the development of a Third-Party Operator (TPO) platform, enabling disciplined regional expansion across Saudi Arabia, the UAE and selected high-growth markets in East Africa and the Indian Ocean.

“Our strategic partnership with Burhan Hotels to operate and manage three hotels in Makkah (approximately 1,000 keys) marks our first entry into Saudi Arabia and reinforces our positioning as a trusted third-party operator in one of the world’s most dynamic religious tourism markets.”

He further noted: “We also delivered key milestones across the portfolio, including the integration of Gulf Hotel Bahrain into the Marriott Bonvoy, activating Marriott’s global distribution channels and loyalty platform, enhancing international visibility, and the rebranding of Gulf Court Hotel Dubai to Grand Mercure Dubai Downtown in partnership with Accor, strengthening the hotel’s market positioning through Accor’s global distribution and loyalty ecosystem.

“Beyond hotels, we launched Gulf Catering Company, establishing a new institutional catering and large-scale food production vertical serving education, healthcare, corporate clients, and major events, supported by centralised production capabilities. We also formed MFive Services in partnership with Abu Dhabi National Hotels and Metro Global, strengthening our operating ecosystem through specialised hospitality support services and enabling capabilities that support future expansion,” Mr Janahi said.

“With disciplined execution of our strategy, diversified revenue streams, and a dedicated team, Gulf Hotels Group remains well positioned to capture new opportunities and deliver sustainable, long-term value to our shareholders.”

