Arab Finance: Travco International Group has raised its stake in B Investments Holding to 10.01% from 9.99%, according to a bourse filing.

The group purchased an additional 23,000 shares in B Investment at a total value of EGP 942,750, equivalent to an average price of EGP 40.989 per share.

EFG Hermes acted as the broker of the transaction.

B Investments Holding recently rolled out plans to inject investments, ranging between EGP 2 and EGP 3 billion, in key sectors across Egypt and the Middle East within two years.