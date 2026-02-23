Arab Finance: The board of O B Financial Holding, formerly known as Orascom Financial Holding, agreed to increase the capital of its 99.92%-owned subsidiary B2C, according to a bourse disclosure.

The company is expected to increase its issued capital to EGP 110 million, with the paid-up capital at EGP 30 million.

The authorized capital of the subsidiary is also set to rise to EGP 1 billion.

In 2025, Orascom Financial Holding changed its name to O B Financial following B Investments’ acquisition of a 70% stake in it through a share swap.