Arab Finance: The extraordinary general meeting (EGM) of Wadi Kom Ombo for Land Reclamation Company agreed to increase the issued capital to EGP 42 million from EGP 28 million, according to a bourse disclosure.

The capital increase amounts to EGP 14 million, distributed over 2.80 million ordinary shares, at a nominal value of EGP 5 per share.

It will be financed from the company’s retained earnings as per the financial results for the period ended June 30th, 2025.

Last November, Wadi Kom Ombo’s shareholders approved a cash dividend of EGP 15.07 per share, to be distributed in two installments.