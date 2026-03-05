Muscat: The Ministry of Transport, Communications and Information Technology has awarded the contract for the expansion of the Muscat Expressway, in coordination with the Authority for Projects, Tenders and Local Content.

The project covers the widening of the road from the Al Qurum Natural Park interchange to the Halban interchange and aims to improve traffic flow and enhance connectivity along one of the capital’s key transport corridors.

The project includes the development and expansion of the road from the Seeb Al Malah roundabout to the Halban interchange, linking it with the Al Batinah Expressway. It also involves improving most existing bridge entrances and exits by adding additional lanes to make them two lanes in each direction.

As part of the works, two-lane independent flyover bridges will be constructed, while improvements will also be made to several junctions to ease traffic movement. These include facilitating traffic coming from the Ruwi area towards the Muscat Expressway, as well as improving access at the Sixth Roundabout traffic signals for motorists heading from the Muscat Expressway to the Al Khuwair Roundabout.

The project will also ensure smoother movement for vehicles arriving from Al Dakhiliyah Governorate towards Sohar without intersecting with traffic heading to the Muscat Expressway from the same governorate.

In addition, a direct exit will be created at Al Rusayl Bridge for vehicles travelling from Muscat towards Burj Al Sahwa Roundabout.

Further upgrades include the development of the Qurum Natural Park and Seeb Al Malah roundabouts into signalised intersections, along with improvements to several sections of the CD Road from Al Khoudh to Al Mawaleh to facilitate easier access to bridges and entry or exit to the main road.

