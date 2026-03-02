The Royal Commission for Riyadh City (RCRC) has started work on two new Riyadh Metro stations within King Saud University, marking a key milestone in the Red Line extension project.

The extension runs from King Saud University to the Diriyah Gate Development Project and includes five new stations. Two of these stations will be located within King Saud University, said a statement from RCRC.

The first will serve the University Medical City and health colleges, and the second station will serve the University concourse. This extension will strengthen connectivity between major educational and healthcare institutions, as well as prominent cultural, entertainment, and tourism destinations in Diriyah, it stated.

The project supports Riyadh’s broader vision of developing an integrated, efficient and sustainable public transport network aligned with the city’s future growth.

Previously, RCRC had announced the awarding of a contract for the design and construction of the Red Line expansion, which will add 8.4km to the existing metro line, it added.

Copyright 2026 Al Hilal Publishing and Marketing Group Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).

