A consortium comprising Egytrans NOSCO and Nafith International will invest more than EGP 1bn to develop and manage a digital truck management system at Sokhna Port, the Suez Canal Economic Zone (SCZONE) said.

The project, which has been granted a 25-year usufruct license, involves the construction of advanced parking yards and an integrated redirection system over a 167,000-square-metre area. The facility is designed to regulate the movement of between 800 and 1,100 trucks daily to prevent congestion within the port and its surrounding areas.

SCZONE Chairman Waleed Gamal El-Dien said the development of the truck management system is a fundamental pillar for facilitating cargo movement and increasing the capacity of Sokhna Port. He noted that the project aims to reduce waiting times and ensure a smooth flow of trade, particularly following expansions that have extended the port’s berths to 23 kilometres.

The system will employ modern digital tools for booking, scheduling, and real-time traffic planning. According to the SCZONE statement, these measures are expected to lower transport costs, reduce delays, and improve adherence to delivery schedules by utilising real-time data for optimal capacity management.

Gamal El-Dien added that the project aligns with efforts to transform SCZONE-affiliated ports into “smart ports” following international standards. He stated that the initiative supports Egypt’s national objective to serve as a regional and global hub for industry, transport, and logistics, while preparing the port for future increases in trade volumes.

Sokhna Port, which has attracted several major international operators, set a Guinness World Record in December as the deepest man-made basin on land, with a depth of 19 metres.

