JP Morgan raised its long-term forecast for gold prices on Wednesday by 15% to $4,500 an ounce, while keeping its 2026 year-end forecast at $6,300.

In a note to clients, the bank cited increased central bank buying, public announcements of U.S. Treasury divestment and countries shifting revenue bases away from the dollar and into Chinese renminbi.

In view of these factors, the bank said it upped its weighting for the "reserve currency paradigm shift" and "significant investor diversification", leading to its long-term forecast of $4,500 an ounce.

Macquarie Group earlier this month lifted its average first-quarter 2026 gold forecast to $4,590 an ounce, up from $4,300 previously and hiked its second-quarter estimate to $4,300 from $4,200. It also raised its average 2026 gold price forecast to $4,323 per ounce, compared with an earlier estimate of $4,225.

Spot gold <XAU=> has risen about 20% this year, hitting a three-week high of $5,248.89 an ounce on Tuesday that was off its January 29 all time high of $5,594.82.

That followed a 2025 surge of more than 64% in the traditional safe-haven metal.

Following is a list of analysts' latest gold price forecasts (in $ per ounce):

Brokerage/Agency

Annual Price Forecast

Price Targets

Forecast as of

 

2026

  

J.P. Morgan*

$6,300

Expects prices reaching $6,300 by 4Q26, raises long-term gold price forecast to $4,500

February 25, 2026

Macquarie Group

$4,323

Expects prices to average $4,590 in first quarter and $4,300 in second quarter

February 5, 2026

Wells Fargo Investment Institute*

 

Expects $6,100-$6,300 by end of 2026

February 4, 2026

UBS

-

Raises target to $6,200 for March,

June, and September 2026

January 29, 2026

Deutsche Bank

$5,500

$6,000 in 2026

January 26, 2026

Societe Generale

-

$6,000 by the end of 2026

January 26, 2026

Morgan Stanley

$4,600

Bull case is $5,700 for second half of 2026

January 23, 2026

Goldman Sachs

-

$5,400 by December 2026

January 22, 2026

Citi Research

$5,000

Raises 0-3 month price target to $5,000

January 13, 2026

HSBC

$4,587

$4,450 by year-end 2026

January 8, 2026

ANZ

$4,445

$4,400 by year-end and $4,600 by June 2026

October 16, 2025

Bank of America

$4,438

2026 gold outlook raised to $5,000

October 13, 2025

Standard Chartered

$4,488

-

October 13, 2025

Commerzbank

$4,900

$4,800 by mid-2026

January 13, 2026

*end-of-period forecasts

(Reporting by Noel John and Anjana Anil in Bengaluru;Editing by Elaine Hardcastle)