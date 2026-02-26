Muscat – Lufkin Industries, a global leader in artificial lift solutions for the oil and gas industry, announced that it has been awarded a multi-year performance contract by Petroleum Development Oman (PDO) to deliver Rod Driven Progressive Cavity Pumping (RDPCP) systems across the Marmul-Rahab-Thuleilat-Qaharir (Marmul and RTQ) fields.

The award reinforces Lufkin’s position as one of PDO’s most trusted long-term partners in production optimisation and field execution, the company said in a press statement.

The contract extends Lufkin’s successful partnership with PDO, which began in the early 2000s and has consistently delivered asset reliability, engineering innovation and strong localisation outcomes in Oman’s oilfields. Under the new Marmul-RTQ award, Lufkin will continue supplying high-performance RDPCP equipment, deployment services and production optimisation support.

“This award reaffirms the strength of our partnership with PDO and our shared commitment to long-term field success,” said Brent Baumann, Chief Executive Officer of Lufkin. “From day one, we have focused on delivering not just reliable artificial lift systems, but a broader ecosystem of service, innovation and localisation, delivered safely, that supports Oman’s production goals. We are honoured to continue building on this foundation with Marmul-RTQ.”

The awarded scope covers new well installations, workovers, optimisation services and life-of-well RDPCP support for Marmul and RTQ – a mission-critical portfolio for PDO’s future production targets.

“Our teams have earned trust in the field through consistency, technical excellence and collaboration,” said Craig Guillory, Vice President International Sales & Operations at Lufkin. “This win is not only a validation of our past performance but a challenge we are proud to take on. We are committed to delivering the same high standards in Marmul and RTQ that PDO has come to expect from Lufkin.”

© Apex Press and Publishing Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).

