MUSCAT - The implementation of new health projects continues apace in line with health priorities outlined in Oman Vision 2040, according to the Ministry of Health. This is being achieved by increasing spending efficiency through the application of programme and performance budgeting; and by shifting from a purely financial to an economic approach in setting priorities and allocating funds.

The health infrastructure is experiencing unprecedented expansion with the completion of more than 11 projects, most notably the Central Public Health Laboratory, Khasab Referral Hospital and Al Suwaiq Hospital. More than 15 projects are currently under construction during 2026-2027, including Al Namaa Hospital, Samayil Hospital, Mahout Hospital, Sur Al Balush Health Centre, Al Duraiz Health Centre, the dialysis units in Suhar and Bidiyah and other projects.

Salalah is also preparing for the trial opening in October of the new Sultan Qaboos Hospital, one of the largest health projects in Oman. The hospital, built at a total cost of RO 138 million, occupies an area of 100,000 square metres and comprises seven floors with a capacity of 700 beds distributed across 3,238 rooms.

Dr Ahmed bin Salim al Mandhari, Under-Secretary of the Ministry of Health for Planning and Health Regulation, also announced that a national guide for health services planning methodology has been prepared. This guide includes gap analysis, investment prioritisation and the involvement of governors' offices.

Envisioned in the Ministry’s future plan is the establishment of more than 20 projects, most notably the National Centre for Women's and Children's Health in Sultan Haitham City, the National Centre for Ophthalmology, the National Genome Programme, the National Rehabilitation Centre, Al Seeb Referral Hospital, Bahla Hospital, Al Duqm Hospital and Al Jabal Al Akhdhar Hospital, as well as the expansion of several health units and centres.

Oman’s health sector witnessed a significant leap forward between 2020 and 2024, with the number of healthcare facilities increasing by 50% to reach 2,384, compared to 1,592 just four years prior. According to the 2025 health statistics, private clinics constituted more than half of these facilities (51%), indicating the growing role of the private sector in strengthening the national healthcare system.

The Ministry’s 2026 budget, amounting to approximately RO 1 billion, reflects the Sultanate of Oman's commitment to developing the health sector and expanding comprehensive coverage. This budget enhances the Ministry's ability to implement its expansion and development projects across the various governorates.

Investment in the health sector is considered promising, given the government's focus on improving and developing the healthcare system and the increasing demand for healthcare services. The Ministry also seeks to boost investment in this sector as a strategic step within the framework of economic diversification efforts, supported by existing infrastructure, a robust regulatory framework and promising future prospects.

