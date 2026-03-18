Dubai Chamber of Commerce, one of the three chambers operating under the umbrella of Dubai Chambers, has continued its ongoing series of meetings with Business Groups and Business Councils.

The meetings are aimed at monitoring current conditions in the local business environment, assessing the outlook for the period ahead, and enhancing the support available to all sectors as they respond to global challenges.

During this week, the chamber held 13 meetings with Business Groups and Business Councils operating under its umbrellaa to discuss business continuity requirements and boost resilience across key economic sectors. The meetings were attended by 127 members and focused on identifying practical and timely solutions to emerging challenges to ensure the smooth flow of business activity.

Participants expressed confidence in Dubai’s economic resilience and praised government policies and coordinated institutional efforts to support businesses and maintain essential services.

They also highlighted the importance of strong public-private partnerships in boosting trade and investment flows and improving companies’ ability to adapt to global developments.

“Constructive and effective dialogue with Dubai’s business community forms a key pillar in sustaining the emirate’s economic growth and strengthening its resilience in adapting to the rapid global developments we are witnessing today," said Mohammad Ali Rashed Lootah, President and CEO of Dubai Chambers.

He added that the chamber is expanding cooperation with the private sector and maintaining close coordination with government entities to enhance competitiveness and ensure business continuity across sectors.

The meetings organised by Dubai Chamber of Commerce included sessions with the American Business Council, the French Business Council, the Italian Business Council, the Irish Business Council, the Austrian Business Council, the Swiss Business Council, the Russian Business Council, the Australian Business Council, and the Spanish Business Council.

The chamber also met with several Business Groups, including the Insurance Business Group, the Bottled Water Business Group, the Car Dealers Business Group, and the Dubai Business Group for Paper and Tissue.