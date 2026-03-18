Muscat: Parts of the Sultanate of Oman are likely to receive rainfall from Friday, according to the latest weather outlook, as a trough of low pressure is expected to build over the coming days.

The meteorological department said on Tuesday that rains of varying intensity are forecast across several governorates, with a possibility of isolated thunderstorms in some areas.

Officials at the National Multi-Hazard Early Warning Centre are closely monitoring the situation and said further details will be provided through upcoming bulletins as conditions develop.

As per the latest available updates from official channels, no additional alerts or warnings have been issued beyond the initial forecast.

The expected rainfall could bring some relief as temperatures have risen across the Sultanate in recent days. Data released by the Civil Aviation Authority shows several areas recording highs close to 40°C.

Barka recorded the highest temperature in the past 24 hours at 39.9°C. Other areas including Wadi Al Maawil and Al Kamil Wal Wafi recorded 39.2°C, followed by Mahout at 39.1°C and Jalan Bani Bu Ali at 39.0°C.

Temperatures in Hamra Al Duru, Yaaloni, Rustaq, Al Suwaiq and Bidiyah ranged between 38.3°C and 38.7°C.

Meteorological stations noted that the prevailing heat reflects a seasonal transition, with temperatures expected to remain elevated across much of the country in the coming days, even as chances of rainfall increase intermittently.

Residents are advised to take precautions during peak hours, including staying hydrated, avoiding prolonged outdoor exposure, and following official weather updates.

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