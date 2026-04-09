Bahraini authorities said a new waterfront project designed with families in mind is taking shape in the Northern Governorate and is set to provide residents with free access to diverse leisure amenities when it opens next year.

The revamped Karzakan coast in Block 1027 will feature green spaces, food kiosks, and shaded areas, facilities for people of determination, drinking water fountains, children’s play area and more, reported the Gulf Daily News, our sister publication.

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