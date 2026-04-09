Dollar sukuk issuance from the GCC is likely to remain subdued until volatilities in the Middle East persist, with issuers on “rating watch negative” rising in the region

Local-currency sukuk supply is likely to rise in the GCC, Malaysia, Indonesia, and Turkey amid deeper local market development. Watch the Zawya video here:

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