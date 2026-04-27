Abu Dhabi-based property developer Aldar said it has acquired an industrial and logistics portfolio from AD Ports Group’s subsidiary Khalifa Economic Zones Abu Dhabi (KEZAD) for AED 650 million ($177 million)

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