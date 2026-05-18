The upcoming Rotana Ras Al Khaimah – The Mangroves is nearing completion and is expected to open soon, marking a major expansion in the emirate’s hospitality and tourism landscape.

The 258-key property will be set within the emirate’s mangrove ecosystem, positioning itself as a fully integrated destination for business, leisure, and large-scale events.

The development is designed to strengthen Ras Al Khaimah’s growing reputation as a regional hub for conferences, weddings, and social gatherings, while also offering a nature-focused retreat for international and domestic travellers.

Its location within the mangroves aims to combine modern hospitality with a distinctive natural setting, supporting the emirate’s wider tourism diversification strategy.

At the centre of the property is one of the largest pillar-free ballrooms in Ras Al Khaimah, intended for major conferences, exhibitions, and weddings.

The venue is supported by ten meeting rooms, including six with natural daylight and panoramic views of the surrounding mangroves.

The hotel also features multiple outdoor event spaces and an alfresco area tailored for waterfront gatherings and open-air celebrations.

The property places strong emphasis on weddings and private events, offering a range of settings from a grand ballroom capable of hosting large-scale celebrations to more intimate waterfront locations.

A dedicated bridal suite and specialised events team are available to manage customised wedding experiences, positioning the hotel as a premium destination for bespoke ceremonies.

"Ras Al Khaimah is an emirate of remarkable natural beauty, and our location among the mangroves is no coincidence — it is a reflection of our commitment to creating an experience that is deeply rooted in the soul of this land. We are creating a landmark that will become integral to the most significant corporate, social, and cultural events in Ras Al Khaimah, one that draws inspiration from its breathtaking surroundings and the emirate’s rich ambition for the future. Guests will be immersed in an environment where the tranquility of the mangroves meets world-class hospitality. Our team is ready to make each of those moments count, ensuring that every experience is as extraordinary as the landscape that surrounds us," said Chadi Nicolas, General Manager.

The hotel’s food and beverage offering includes several lifestyle-focused outlets.

Terra Restaurant will serve Mediterranean cuisine using seasonal ingredients, while Yoru Kitchen will offer a Pan-Asian dining experience inspired by Japanese and Hong Kong flavours.

Additional venues such as Leaf Café are designed to provide flexible, all-day dining and social spaces.

Wellness and recreation form a key part of the property’s offering through the Bodylines Fitness & Wellness Club.

Facilities include adult and children’s swimming pools, a fully equipped gym, jacuzzi, sauna, steam rooms, squash and tennis courts, beach volleyball, and water sports activities.

Guests will also have access to massage rooms, an indoor kids’ club, and an outdoor play area, catering to both families and wellness-focused travellers.

Once operational, Rotana Ras Al Khaimah – The Mangroves is expected to significantly enhance the emirate’s hospitality capacity, reinforcing its position as an emerging destination for events tourism while showcasing its unique natural environment.

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