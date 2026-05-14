flydubai, the Dubai-based carrier, has announced the launch of direct flights to Benghazi in Libya, becoming the first UAE carrier to operate direct services between Dubai and Benghazi Benina International Airport (BEN).

Flights will operate on June 17, 2026, from Terminal 3 at Dubai International (DXB).

Ghaith Al Ghaith, Chief Executive Officer at flydubai, said: “The launch of our new operations to Libya marks another milestone in our network expansion strategy and reinforces our commitment to opening underserved markets and establishing new air links between countries. We have recently been scaling up our operations with a continued focus on adding new routes and frequencies as travel demand increases, and by the summer, our network is expected to grow to more than 100 destinations. The strength, resilience and agility of the UAE’s aviation ecosystem have enabled us to continue to realise opportunities and capitalise on Dubai’s hub to explore new and emerging markets such as Libya.”

With the addition of Benghazi, flydubai’s network in East and North Africa expands to 13 destinations.

flydubai recently started operations in Nairobi, its second point in Kenya after Mombasa, and launched seasonal operations to Al Alamein in Egypt, which operates from June during the busy summer period.

Sudhir Sreedharan, Divisional Senior Vice President of Commercial Operations at flydubai said: “We are pleased to announce the launch of flights to Benghazi, further expanding our network in Africa. Libya is an important market with strong business and trade potential, and we look forward to welcoming passengers on board and offering them more convenient travel options. As we ramp up operations across our network, we are well-positioned to meet increased demand ahead of the Eid travel period, traditionally one of the busiest times of the year, with positive momentum expected to carry through the summer and into the second half of the year.”

Copyright 2026 Al Hilal Publishing and Marketing Group Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).

