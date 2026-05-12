Qatar Airways is pushing deeper into the Americas with the launch of new services to Caracas and Bogota from July 22, 2026, the national carrier announced Monday. The airline said the move is a significant milestone, making it the first Gulf carrier to serve Venezuela and the first airline to operate flights from West Asia to either Caracas or Bogota.

The expansion builds on a commitment announced in 2025 to strengthen the region's global connectivity. Two weekly flights will operate to each city, with schedules designed to feed smoothly into onward services through Hamad International Airport (HIA) to key markets including Australia, China, Japan, Lebanon, South Korea and the United Arab Emirates.

The carrier said this gives passengers greater flexibility and seamless transfers across its global network. The two cities become the 15th and 16th destinations served by Qatar Airways in the Americas, a region the airline first entered in 2010 with its inaugural service to Sao Paulo, Brazil.

Qatar Airways added that it is continuing to expand global connectivity by rebuilding its network to more than 160 destinations worldwide this summer.

© Gulf Times Newspaper 2026 Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).

