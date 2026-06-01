KUWAIT CITY - The Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) has announced revised check-in counter closing times for passengers traveling through Kuwait International Airport, effective June 1, 2026.

Under the new guidelines, check-in counters for flights to GCC and other Arab countries will close one hour before the scheduled departure time. For flights to all other international destinations, check-in counters will close one hour and 30 minutes before departure.

The DGCA urged travelers to arrive at the airport well in advance to complete check-in and travel procedures on time and avoid missing their flights.

The updated policy is part of efforts to streamline airport operations and ensure smooth passenger processing at Kuwait International Airport.

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