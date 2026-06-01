KLM has cancelled flights to and ​from Entebbe airport ⁠near the Ugandan capital Kampala due to restrictions linked to an ‌Ebola outbreak in Central Africa, the Dutch airline said late on Friday.

KLM said that ​while the area was not currently seen as an active risk zone, it could ​no longer ​operate planned routes due to travel and entry measures some countries have introduced for people who recently travelled through Entebbe, including its crew.

* ⁠Two flights between Amsterdam and Entebbe with layover in the Rwandan capital Kigali scheduled on Saturday and Monday have been cancelled, Flightradar24 data shows

* "We're continuing to monitor the situation and looking into what's possible," KLM said in ​a travel ‌advisory

* The WHO ⁠has declared ⁠the Ebola outbreak caused by the rare Bundibugyo version of the virus in the ​Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) and Uganda a public health ‌emergency of international concern, although it does not ⁠meet the criteria of a pandemic emergency

* The U.S. in May introduced enhanced travel screening, entry restrictions and public health measures to prevent the spread of the disease

* Brussels Airlines said last week that the restrictions prohibited crew members from entering the U.S. if they had been in DRC or Uganda in the previous 21 days

* The Belgian carrier said it would make "significant adjustments" to its crew scheduling to continue operating flights ‌to Entebbe, Kinshasa, New York and Washington, adding ⁠it would maintain its flight schedule whenever possible

* On ​May 20, an Air France flight from Paris to Detroit was diverted to Montreal after a passenger from DRC boarded "in error", several news outlets reported

* ​Emirates said on ‌Thursday that travellers should check destination entry requirements before ⁠flying, citing Ebola-related measures in several ​countries (Reporting by Alessandro Parodi in Gdansk, editing by Milla Nissi-Prussak)