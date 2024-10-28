Muscat: To serve mutual interests in the field of air transport services regulation, the Government of the Sultanate of Oman has signed six agreements with Australia, Chad, Chile, Suriname, Seychelles, and Uganda.

These agreements aim to regulate operational and technical aspects to serve mutual interests in organizing air transport services between Oman and these countries. The agreements were signed during the ICAO Air Transport Negotiation Conference, organized by the International Civil Aviation Organization (ICAO) and hosted by the Malaysian Ministry of Transport and Communications and Information Technology from October 21 to 25,2024.

The agreements were signed on behalf of Oman by Eng. Naif bin Ali bin Hamad Al-Abri, Chairman of the Civil Aviation Authority; representing Uganda, Olive Birungi Lumonya, Deputy Director General, signed the agreement.

From the Republic of Seychelles, Antony Gerard Derjacques, Minister of Transport, signed on behalf of the government. The agreement with the Republic of Suriname was signed by Orayakit Ramsaran, Minister of Transport, Communications, and Tourism.

The agreement was also signed by Martin Mackenna, Secretary General of Civil Aeronautics Board, on behalf of the Republic of Chile, and by Mr. Jim Wolfe,

Assistant Secretary of International Aviation, representing Australia. '

Hussain Yousfmi, Deputy Secretary General of the Ministry of Transport, Civil Aviation, and National Meteorology signed on behalf of the Republic of Chad.

The signing ceremony was attended by several officials from the Omani side and other countries in the field of civil aviation.

The agreements included 24 articles, in addition to appendices specifying the air route schedules between the Sultanate of Oman and the other countries. These

articles covered various provisions, including economic regulations and organizational and operational cooperation. They enable designated airlines from

both countries to operate some passenger and cargo flights between airports in Oman and those in other countries. Furthermore, the agreements allow these airlines to enter into cooperative agreements for code-sharing.

Eng. Naif bin Ali bin Hamad Al-Abri, President of the Civil Aviation Authority, emphasized the importance of strong relationships between the Sultanate of Oman and the countries with which these agreements were signed. He stated that the Authority aims to advance the civil aviation sector by enhancing cooperation in the field of air transport with various countries and increasing the operation of airlines to and from Oman's airports.

The Sultanate of Oman currently has bilateral agreements in the field of air transport with many countries worldwide, totaling 129 agreements, of which 82 follow an open skies policy.

