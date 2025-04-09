Oman Air has announced the return of its double-daily flights between Muscat and London, starting October 26.

The second flight will initially be added on four days of the week, providing greater convenience and choice to guests, while enhancing connectivity to key onward destinations served by its oneworld Alliance partners, particularly in North America.

By summer 2026, the airline will be operating 14 return flights per week from Muscat to London.

Con Korfiatis, Chief Executive Officer of Oman Air, said, “We’re proud to restore our double-daily service to meet the robust demand from our guests. London has always been a cornerstone of our international network, and the UK represents one of our largest inbound tourism markets, so this enhancement not only strengthens our presence on this key route but also supports Oman’s wider tourism ambitions. As we continue to grow, and particularly as we prepare to join oneworld, we remain focused on unlocking market potential, while consistently delivering an exceptional travel experience.”

